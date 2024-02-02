Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $630.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $634.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

