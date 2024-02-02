Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $22.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kura Oncology by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

