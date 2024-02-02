Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennox International from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $445.00.

NYSE:LII opened at $424.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $458.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In other news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

