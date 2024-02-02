Lincoln National Corp Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.20 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

