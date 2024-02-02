Lincoln National Corp Has $266,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after buying an additional 30,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 233,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

