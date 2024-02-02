Lincoln National Corp Sells 93 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.89. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $235.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

