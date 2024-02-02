Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.66 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

