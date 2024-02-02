Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Heritage Commerce worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

