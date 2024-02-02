Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $753,000 in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

