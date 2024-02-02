Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.