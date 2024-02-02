Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $26,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,611,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,052,524 shares of company stock worth $112,421,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Appian Price Performance

APPN stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

