Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 560,505 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560,505 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,708 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $796,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

