M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

Shares of MHO stock opened at $128.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. M/I Homes has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $140.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $82,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in M/I Homes by 219.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after buying an additional 481,461 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $26,909,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M/I Homes by 231.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

