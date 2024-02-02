Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $510.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $471.85.

Shares of MA opened at $461.17 on Thursday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $462.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,630 shares of company stock valued at $104,951,894. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

