Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 113.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

