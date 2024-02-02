Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.