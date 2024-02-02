Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $403.78 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $415.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.