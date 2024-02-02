Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,443,504 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $455,786,000 after acquiring an additional 48,512 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,348,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,057,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 55,570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.78 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $415.32. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.39 and its 200 day moving average is $351.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

