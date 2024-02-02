Microsoft Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.77 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will earn $11.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.05. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $415.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $18,887,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.