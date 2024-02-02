Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,504 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,628 shares of company stock worth $616,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.