Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 34,197 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 14.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 411,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

