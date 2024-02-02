Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 36,787 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,787 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

