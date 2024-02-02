Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 88,763 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,763 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Coty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Coty by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

