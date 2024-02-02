Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 3.2 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Read Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.