Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

MRO opened at $22.66 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

