Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.48.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

