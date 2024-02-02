Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,618 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 946,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.44.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

