Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,835 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $14,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

