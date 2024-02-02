Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.49. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

