Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

