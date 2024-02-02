Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. TD Cowen started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

