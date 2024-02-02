Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,928 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 over the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $151.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

