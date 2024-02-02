Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.37 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

