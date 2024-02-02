Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after acquiring an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after acquiring an additional 827,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE APO opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

