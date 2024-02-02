Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.28 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

