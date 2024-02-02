Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $281,065,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 836.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after buying an additional 1,848,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7,830.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,305,000 after buying an additional 837,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Seagen by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after buying an additional 685,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.99. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

