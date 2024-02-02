Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,408,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,144,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,049,000 after buying an additional 194,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

NYSE RF opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

