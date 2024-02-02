Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Masco Price Performance
Shares of Masco stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $69.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masco
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Masco
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.