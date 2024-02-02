Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

