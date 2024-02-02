Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $289.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.34 and a 200 day moving average of $271.83.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.