Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,277 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $220.18 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

