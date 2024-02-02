Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,708 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 3.31.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

