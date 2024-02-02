Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,099 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 304.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $285.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.13. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.67.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

