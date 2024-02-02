Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,936 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 144.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 19.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $324.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.80 and a 200-day moving average of $283.48. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $346.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Read Our Latest Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.