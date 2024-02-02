Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,774,000 after buying an additional 376,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,771,000 after buying an additional 89,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

