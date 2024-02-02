Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $429.68 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $451.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.96 and its 200 day moving average is $399.93. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.