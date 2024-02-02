Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.40.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

