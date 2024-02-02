Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.94 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.