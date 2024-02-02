MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,741 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 44,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,079 shares of company stock worth $25,391,780. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

