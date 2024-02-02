Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,255 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mueller Industries by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLI stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Report on MLI

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.